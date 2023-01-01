This mini rig is not just crazy.. its avocontrol! Introducing the Avocadope Mini Rig by Empire Glassworks! This awesome water pipe features a 14.5mm female ground joint on a reinforced female banger hanger. Leading into the main chamber through a three-hole diffuser, this mini rig provides excellent percolation while giving the user fun and unique experience.



Designed through artistic lampworking, each avocado is hand blown with a fritted shell to really look and feel like a real avocado. The fine detailed work that this mini rig went through portrays the love we have for this super fruit. The avocados in this piece are so detailed that you will want to scoop out this yummy fruit and whip up some guacamole!



Features:

Avocado Worked Tube Body

Three-Hole Diffuser With Avocado Figurine

14.5mm Reinforced Female Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male; Avocado Bowl Piece



Dimensions:

Length: 6.25" Width: 4.5" Weight: 285 Grams



*Individually Handcrafted Art Piece - Limited Quantity and Availability