Empire Glasswork’s water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.



The Galactic Baby Beaker Baby Beaker by Empire Glassworks unlocks your passage into cosmos. Float through the starry universe as space crafts fly by to harvest the finest space nugs.



Features:

Intricate Work On Borosilicate Glass

14.5mm Female Ground Joint

Includes 14.5mm Male "UV Galactic Bowl Piece"

Recessed Dwyer Downstem

Detailed Figurine Work & Glow In The Dark Accents



Dimensions:

Height: 8.0" Base Diameter: 4.25" Width: 5.0" Weight: 702 Grams



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

