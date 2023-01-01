This wondrous Galactic Flagship Rig, by Empire Glassworks, features a rocketship worked water pipe, a reinforced stemless arm, and a honeycomb percolator to maximize filtration while diffusing your smoke. Designed and blown with modern scientific lathe work through Empire Glasswork's iconic artistic standard to bring you an interstellar glass art of perfection.



The reinforced rocket ships beside the body make for sturdy handling and help with aesthetics as well, thanks to the dichroic glass fused with the deep dark colors, giving you a peak into the world of intergalactic space...



Features:

Rocket Tube Body

Reinforced Stemless Arm

14.5mm Male Direct Inject Ground Joint

14.5mm Female; Galactic Bowl Piece

Rocket Ship Sculpture Above Honeycomb Percolator

Infused With Dichroic Glass

Reinforced Stemless Arm



Dimensions:

Height: 14.5" Base Diameter: 4.5" Weight: 910 Grams



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

