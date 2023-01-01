This gorgeous, owl family tree oil rig and accompanying quartz banger and glass cap are designed for use with legal oils & concentrates and features a bold mother owl and her two adorable fledglings as they roost in their comfortable home.



Featuring a triple slit inline percolator, this nano rig functions beautifully. From the initial inhalation to the pull of the last drag, the smoothness of this piece will astound any owl loving toker. "Hoo" wants a hit? Owl take two!



Features:

Tube Body w/ Hootie Tree Worked Neck

Figurine Worked Three-Hole Diffuser

Reinforced Banger Hanger

14.5mm Female; Ground Joint

14.5mm Male; Bug's Life Bowl Piece



Dimensions:

Height: 7.25" Base Diameter: 3.0" Width: 4.0" Weight: 460 Grams



*Individually Handcrafted Art Piece - Limited Quantity and Availability

