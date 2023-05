Fly into space with this interstellar mini rig by Empire Glassworks. This Rocket Ship features a 14.5mm female ground joint on a reinforced banger hanger. The neck is designed with dichroic glass and glow in the dark trails left by the spaceship.



This mini rig comes with a Galactic bowl piece for syncing aesthetics when engaging with this piece. Features a fixed 3-hole diffusing downstem, allowing for great percolation and a stellar time! Are you ready for take-off?



Features:

Galactic Sphere Body

14.5mm Female Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male Galactic Bowl Piece

3-Hole Diffusing Downstem

Dichroic & Glow-In-The-Dark Accented Neck

Planetary Embellishments



Dimensions:

Height: 6.5" Width: 4.5" Weight: 370g



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

