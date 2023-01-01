Empire Glasswork’s water pipes are a testament to their lampwork mastery. Themed after the precious, vibrant ecosystems that make our earth unique, each one perfectly depicts and emphasizes the conservation of a specific at risk habitat or endangered species.



This Save The Bee's Beaker is our favorite and combines simplistic function with inspiring artistry. It features an adorable honeycomb beehive neck slathered in honey, surrounded by a platoon of buzzing bees as they navigate a labyrinth of waterways to provide you the smoothest, sweetest, smoking experience. It's sure to become a flagship addition to any collection!



Features:

Made of Borosilicate Glass

Intricate Lampwork

Detailed Figurines

Custom Beehive Sectioned Neck

Includes CFL Accent Downstem & 14.5mm Male; Beehive Bowl Piece



Dimensions:

Height: 14.0" Width: 5.0" Weight: 2 Pounds



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

