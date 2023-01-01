It's getting a little hot in here isn't it? You bet your bowl of greens it is!
Introducing the Sriracha Sauce Bottle Rig by Empire Glassworks! This awesome water pipe features a 14.5mm female ground joint on a reinforced banger hanger. A triple-slit barrel diffuser within the chamber gradually percolates your vapors for a smooth, filtered experience. This rig is so fire, you can almost taste the heat.
Features: Bottle Worked Water Pipe Empire Glassworks Decal 14.5mm Female; Reinforced Banger Hanger 14.5mm Male; Dichro Bowl Piece Three Slit Barrel Diffuser