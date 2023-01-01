It's getting a little hot in here isn't it? You bet your bowl of greens it is!



Introducing the Sriracha Sauce Bottle Rig by Empire Glassworks! This awesome water pipe features a 14.5mm female ground joint on a reinforced banger hanger. A triple-slit barrel diffuser within the chamber gradually percolates your vapors for a smooth, filtered experience. This rig is so fire, you can almost taste the heat.



Features:

Bottle Worked Water Pipe

Empire Glassworks Decal

14.5mm Female; Reinforced Banger Hanger

14.5mm Male; Dichro Bowl Piece

Three Slit Barrel Diffuser



Dimensions:

Length: 6.5" Width: 4.0" Weight: 310 Grams



Notes:

Individually Hand Crafted Art Piece.

Limited Quantity and Availability.

