Emprise’s Adv. Nano THC BevDrops contain 15 mg/g of THC-dominant product in a water-soluble format. This product is formulated to be added to a beverage. Each bottle contains 30 g of emulsion (450 mg THC) and a syringe with 0.3 ml capacity. One syringe dose delivers 4.5 mg of THC. Perfected over 3 years of R&D to dissolve instantly in any beverage for a colourless, odourless and tasteless THC infuser in your favourite flavoured beverage. The future of THC consumption is here.