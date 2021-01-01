About this product

Cannabinoid: 1:1



Unique Products for Unique Patients

estora 1:1 drops is formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil.



These drops are an excellent starting point for patients who want to benefit from the potential synergy of THC and CBD, utilizing the medicinal properties of THC while reducing its common euphoric side effects.



Each bottle is supplied with a measured 0.5 mL syringe graduated at 0.1 mL increments. 1 mL of 1:1 oil = 12.5 mg of each of the activated cannabinoids (CBD and THC).

THC: 12.967 mg/g

CBD: 12.704 mg/g



estora product benefits

Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time.



What makes our products unique?

Carrier Oil

- Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil.

- Is ethically sourced.

- It aids in absorption of cannabinoids.

- Is tasteless.

- Is considered hypoallergenic.



Extraction process

- Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained.

- This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extracts.

- Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility.

- Milled flower from whole flower of various grades.



Quality Check Process

- Heavy metal Free

- Pesticides Free



The importance of your format

estora’s cannabis drops will provide you with a dosage format that:

- Is easy to ingest and discreet

- Helps you achieve precise titration and find your minimum effective dose

- Already activated and don’t need to be heated



estora branded 1:1 drops contain 1000 mg of activated cannabinoids per 40 mL bottle.