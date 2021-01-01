About this product

Cannabinoid: 1:1



Format: Hard Shell Vegan Capsules

Active ingredients are diluted into USP (pharma) grade medium chain triglyceride oil.



Unique Products for Unique Patients

estora 1:1 capsules are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. This product offering is an excellent option for patients who want to benefit from the potential synergy of THC and CBD with controlled dosing.



estora 1:1 capsules have been formulated to provide patients with a familiar dosage format which offers ease of dosing.



estora product benefits

Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time.



What makes our products unique?

Carrier Oil

- Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil.

- Is ethically sourced.

- It aids in absorption of cannabinoids.

- Is tasteless.

- Is considered hypoallergenic.



Extraction process

- Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained.

- This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extract.

- Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility.

- Milled flower from whole flower of various grades.



Quality Check Process

- Heavy metal Free

- Pesticides Free



The importance of your format

estora capsules will provide you with a dosage format that is:

- Discreet and convenient

- Helpful for controlled dosing

- Odorless and tasteless



Each estora 1:1 capsule contains 5 mg CBD and 5 mg THC.