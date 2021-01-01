About this product

Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant



Unique Products for Unique Patients

estora High Dose CBD drops are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. We use single strain flowers to extract our CBD oil thereby maintaining the chemical make-up of the extract.



These drops have been created for patients requiring higher doses of CBD. This high-dose formulation would help reduce your daily dosage for better adherence to your treatment.



Each bottle is supplied with a measured 0.5 ml syringe graduated at 0.1 ml increments. 1 ml of high dose CBD oil = 50 mg of the activated cannabinoid.

THC: 1.797 mg/g

CBD: 52.574 mg/g



estora product benefits

Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time.



What makes our products unique?

Carrier Oil

- Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil.

- Is ethically sourced.

- It aids in absorption of cannabinoids.

- Is tasteless.

- Is considered hypoallergenic.



Extraction process

- Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained.

- This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extracts.

- Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility.

- Milled flower from whole flower of various grades



Quality Check Process

- Heavy metal Free

- Pesticides Free



The importance of your format

estora’s cannabis drops will provide you with a dosage format that:

- Is easy to ingest and discreet

- Helps you achieve precise titration and find your minimum effective dose

- Already activated and don’t need to be heated



estora branded high-dose CBD drops contain 2000 mg of activated cannabinoid per 40 mL bottle.