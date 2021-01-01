About this product

Cannabinoid: CBD Dominant



Format: Hard Shell Vegan Capsules

Active ingredients are diluted into USP (pharma) grade medium chain triglyceride oil.



Unique Products for Unique Patients

estora High Dose CBD capsules are formulated using broad spectrum cannabis oil. We use single strain flowers to extract our CBD oil thereby maintaining the chemical make-up of the extract.



These capsules have been formulated for patients looking for a convenient dosage format while consuming higher doses of CBD. This high-dose formulation would help reduce your daily dosing to enable more consistency in your treatment.



What makes our products unique?

Carrier Oil

- Is USP Pharma Grade MCT Oil.

- Is ethically sourced.

- It aids in absorption of cannabinoids.

- Is tasteless.

- Is considered hypoallergenic.



Extraction process

- Supercritical CO2 extraction (i.e., at a certain temperature and pressure) ensures that the chemical integrity of the phytochemicals is retained.

- This type of extraction ensures that there is a minimal risk of contaminants in the extracts.

- Our facility is female-only plant clone forward facility.

- Milled flower from whole flower of various grades



Quality Check Process

- Heavy metal Free

- Pesticides Free



estora product benefits

Our standardized processes and formulation technique ensures the major cannabinoid(s) is standardized and our patients receive consistent products every single time.



The importance of your format

estora capsules will provide you with a dosage format that is:

- Discreet and convenient

- Helpful for controlled dosing

- Odorless and tasteless



Each estora high dose CBD capsule contains 25 mg CBD and <2 mg THC.