Eve & Co.
The Boss Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD —
The Boss effects
Reported by real people like you
2 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Focused
100% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
50% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dry mouth
50% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Cramps
50% of people say it helps with cramps
Depression
50% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
50% of people say it helps with headaches
