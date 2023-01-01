About this product
Huge bong with a recycler and jelly fish percolator
💨 Straight shooter style bong
💨 18 inch big bong
💨 18mm female joint
💨 Built-in ice catcher
💨 Jelly fish percolator
💨 splashguards
💨 Recycler
💨 Matching glass bowl
💨 Three color options
Description
The Atomic Perc Bong is made in the a straight shooter style, but has a ton of additional features which makes it a keeper. A large, central jelly fish percolator filters out contaminants and aerates the smoke before passing through the external recycler tube, which gives the vapor extra time to cool down. The built-in ice catcher allows you to cool things down even more, while the multiple splashguards will keep the bong water from reaching your lips, even during the hardest of bong rips. At 18 inches, this big bong produces massive plumes of smoke that won't result in a coughing fit. There are three color options to choose from, blue, white, or jade.
Specifications
Height - 18"
Material - Glass
Style - Percolator Bong
Joint - 18mm female
Includes - 18mm male bowl
*This bong may also be used as a dab rig; a banger is not included with this item
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
