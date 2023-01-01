About this product
17-inch percolator bong that's fun to watch in action
🔺 Percolator bong
🔺 Built-in splashguard
🔺 Donut perc
🔺 Radial sprinkler percolator
🔺 Glass bowl included
🔺 Dual ice catchers
🔺 Six colors to choose from
🔺 Banger included with Green and Teal!
Description
The highlight of this glass bong is the large donut percolator hovering over a colorful cone that's seemingly floating in mid air. Watch as the smoke makes its way into the floating cone and down through the radial sprinkler perc before going around the fun donut perc and finally past the dual set of ice catchers for tasty, giant rips that are comfortable on your throat. The donut perc is extremely entertaining to watch, but also makes for a great handhold when passing to a friend. You'll never have to worry when taking extra large bong rips since the built-in splashguard will keep the dirty water down where it belongs. This percolator bong is crafted in clear glass with either black, blue, green, or amber colored accents.
Specifications
Height - 17"
Joint - 14mm female, Amber variant - 18mm male
Material - Glass
Style - Percolator Bong
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
