About this product
Time to save the world, one bong rip at a time!
😊 8-inch character bong
😊 Heat-resistant glass
😊 14mm female joint
😊 14mm male bowl included
😊 Can be used as a dab rig
😊 Banger not included
😊 Matrix percolator
😊 Wide, stable base
😊 Angled neck for reduced splashback
😊 Looks like a cute Funko Pop figure or bobblehead
😊 Superhero inspired designs
Description
With the Super Hero Bobble Bong by your side, you'll be powered up and ready to take on anything! These 8-inch tall character bongs are made with heat-safe glass and a wide, stable base that'll come in handy when passing it off to your friends. Each water bong includes a matching glass bowl, but can also be used as a dab rig. Just add a cheap banger to your shopping cart so you can switch between flowers and dabs. Each bong rip is filtered and smooth with no splashback thanks to the angled neck and matrix percolator. Choose between Captain America, Batman, Yoda, or Spider-Man, crafted in a style similar to Funko Pop figures or a dashboard bobblehead.
Specifications
Material - Glass
Height - 8”
Joint Size - 14mm Female
Style - Bong
*Can be used as a dab rig. Banger not included.
About this brand
Everything 420
Our online smoke shop is dedicated to making sure everyone can get high quality, yet affordable 420 accessories. Everything you could need, shipped straight to your door.
We believe in making THC accessible to everyone that needs it, which is why we stay stocked on all the top hemp brands, like Stiiizy, Packwoods, Runtz, Cake, and more. COA's are available on all products, so you can feel safe when you're blazing. Find top shelf cannabis seeds from brands Nasha Genetics, and begin your growing journey with us.
We're the best online headshop to buy cheap smoking accessories and carry top brands like AFM, Puffco, and Empire Glass within our curated collection. Starting at just $4.20 and expanding to standout products like the Puffco Peak and Storz & Bickel Mighty Vape, we've got you covered for all of your smoking needs.
