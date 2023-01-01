Time to save the world, one bong rip at a time!

😊 8-inch character bong



😊 Heat-resistant glass



😊 14mm female joint



😊 14mm male bowl included



😊 Can be used as a dab rig



😊 Banger not included



😊 Matrix percolator



😊 Wide, stable base



😊 Angled neck for reduced splashback



😊 Looks like a cute Funko Pop figure or bobblehead



😊 Superhero inspired designs



With the Super Hero Bobble Bong by your side, you'll be powered up and ready to take on anything! These 8-inch tall character bongs are made with heat-safe glass and a wide, stable base that'll come in handy when passing it off to your friends. Each water bong includes a matching glass bowl, but can also be used as a dab rig. Just add a cheap banger to your shopping cart so you can switch between flowers and dabs. Each bong rip is filtered and smooth with no splashback thanks to the angled neck and matrix percolator. Choose between Captain America, Batman, Yoda, or Spider-Man, crafted in a style similar to Funko Pop figures or a dashboard bobblehead.



Material - Glass



Height - 8”



Joint Size - 14mm Female



Style - Bong



