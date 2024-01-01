About this product
Watermelon Z, also known as under an infringing candy name is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by a cross of the hugely popular The Original Z and Watermelon. It offers a wonderful fruity aroma and flavor profile that is mouthwateringly scrumptious. Its high may set in quick, delivering a powerful, head-rushing euphoria. With its heavy effects, Watermelon Z is best reserved for the end of the day.
