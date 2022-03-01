About this product
Lemon Skunk crossed with Super Silver Haze by Green House Seeds in the Netherlands
Major Terpenes
31.0% Terpinolene
20.5% Ocimene
13.3% Limonene
10.5% Myrcene
9.3% Beta-Caryophyllene
4.3% Beta-Pinene
2.9% Alpha-Pinene
1.9% Caryophyllene-Oxide
1.7% Alpha-Phellandrene
1.5% Delta-3-Carene
3.1% Other terpenes
Scent:
A typical haze note related to a dominant monoterpene named ‘Terpinolene’, balanced by a light and mildly acidic body of citrus and lemon flavors
Available Sizes:
50ml for 343$
250ml for 1375$
About this strain
Super Lemon Haze, sometimes called "SLH," is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain of Lemon Skunk and Super Silver Haze and two time Cannabis Cup winner from Green House Seeds. Super Lemon Haze is a kief-caked multi-colored wonder. As the name states this strain has real lemony characteristics. The smell is zesty, citrusy, and a little sweet. As for the taste, it's everything one would expect from the namesake; tart and sweet like lemonheads candy - not quite as sharp as one might expect. The effects are uniquely energetic and lively, may not be the best strain for those of us that are naturally wound-up tight.
Super Lemon Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
About this brand
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.