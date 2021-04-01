About this product
Skunk crossed with Northern Lights and Haze by Nevil & Shanti Baba in the Netherlands during the 1990s
Major Terpenes:
42.1% Myrcene
17.5% Beta-Caryophyllene
10.7% Limonene
4.6% Humulene
3.8% Linalool
2.3% Beta-Pinene
1.9% Nerolidol
1.5% Terpineol
1.4% Phytol
1.3% Alpha-Pinene
12.9% Other terpenes
Scent:
High sour citrus notes with a touch of sweet moldy aroma bring out unique sandalwood undertones
Available Sizes:
50ml for 318$
250ml for 1275$
About this strain
Super Silver Haze is a sativa marijuana strain bred by Green House Seeds. It was the first prize winner at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 1997, 1998, and 1999. Super Silver Haze is made by crossing Skunk, Northern Lights, and Haze creates a beautiful, sticky strain that boasts an energetic, long-lasting body high. The uplifting effects are a great for high stress levels or when suffering from a lack of appetite or nausea.
Super Silver Haze effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
About this brand
Eybna's strong and profound partnership with academia and leading industry partners, allows the company to constantly integrate advanced research in the process of product development, transforming valuable scientific knowledge into easily applicable products, for the immediate benefit of people worldwide.
Eybna has an R&D center based in Israel, and a US office based in California.