Farmstead
Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese Pre-Rolls
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
This classic hybrid delivers high THC without an overwhelming heaviness. Blue Cheese hits the nose with a surprising fruity sweetness and a musky tang that is indicative of its lineage. Light to medium green leaves are flecked with amber pistils and coated in trichomes, making these dense buds sticky and resinous.
Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, UK Cheese
Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
3 x 0.3g
4 x 0.5g
1 x 0.7g
5 x 0.3g
14 x 0.3g
3 x 0.7g
Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, UK Cheese
Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
3 x 0.3g
4 x 0.5g
1 x 0.7g
5 x 0.3g
14 x 0.3g
3 x 0.7g
Blue Cheese effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
1,915 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!