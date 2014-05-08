Loading…
This classic hybrid delivers high THC without an overwhelming heaviness. Blue Cheese hits the nose with a surprising fruity sweetness and a musky tang that is indicative of its lineage. Light to medium green leaves are flecked with amber pistils and coated in trichomes, making these dense buds sticky and resinous.

Cultivar Lineage: Blueberry, UK Cheese

Farmstead North 40 Blue Cheese Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:

3 x 0.3g
4 x 0.5g
1 x 0.7g
5 x 0.3g
14 x 0.3g
3 x 0.7g

Blue Cheese effects

Relaxed
59% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
35% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
34% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
7% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
39% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
