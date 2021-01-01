Farmstead
Farmstead North 40 Colada Pre-Rolls
About this product
A sativa-dominant hybrid, Colada draws its lineage from Banana OG x Dosido & Papaya. This exotic cultivar's bright tropical notes are balanced by fragrant earthy undertones. Coladas' beautifully frosted hand-trimmed buds have plenty of bag appeal, complimented by a sweetly spiced and sedating terpene profile.
Cultivar Lineage: Papaya, Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos
Farmstead North 40 Colada Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
4 x 0.5g
3 x 0.3g
1 x 0.7g
3 x 0.7g
Cultivar Lineage: Papaya, Banana OG x Do-Si-Dos
Farmstead North 40 Colada Pre-Rolls are available in the following formats:
4 x 0.5g
3 x 0.3g
1 x 0.7g
3 x 0.7g
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!