One of the most resilient autoflowering varieties on the planet. An extremely resistant plant. Can produce up to 500gr/m2 in 63 days, even in challenging conditions. Pedigree genetics. Thanks to the excellent genetics, this strain can withstand harsher environments with ease. Just like in the old days. The classic mix of lemon and fresh forest will take old-schoolers back to the old days. For Sativa lovers. Expect an incredibly uplifting high with just one puff! Glistening buds. Insanely resinous buds that shine from afar, catching everyone's attention! Flawless genetics with a boost. An enhanced version, expect only the best traits but refined.
Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.