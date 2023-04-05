GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

One of the most resilient autoflowering varieties on the planet.

An extremely resistant plant. Can produce up to 500gr/m2 in 63 days, even in challenging conditions.

Pedigree genetics. Thanks to the excellent genetics, this strain can withstand harsher environments with ease.

Just like in the old days. The classic mix of lemon and fresh forest will take old-schoolers back to the old days.

For Sativa lovers. Expect an incredibly uplifting high with just one puff!

Glistening buds. Insanely resinous buds that shine from afar, catching everyone’s attention!

Flawless genetics with a boost. An enhanced version, expect only the best traits but refined.

