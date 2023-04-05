GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 The World’s Favorite Haze… Powerful high. The perfect effect for those looking for a strong Sativa head rush that will leave you flying all day long. Mighty yielder. Due to its size, you can expect up to 650gr/m2! Full-blooded Sativa heritage. Recommended especially for hot climates, where you will see her really take flight. One of the tallest autos. This haze variety can grow up to 150cm so make sure you have enough space available. A better version of the classic! Our improved version of this classic strain comes with a floral smell with citrusy undertones that will take old-school growers back to the old days.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.