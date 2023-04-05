GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

The World’s Favorite Haze…

Powerful high. The perfect effect for those looking for a strong Sativa head rush that will leave you flying all day long.

Mighty yielder. Due to its size, you can expect up to 650gr/m2!

Full-blooded Sativa heritage. Recommended especially for hot climates, where you will see her really take flight.

One of the tallest autos. This haze variety can grow up to 150cm so make sure you have enough space available.

A better version of the classic! Our improved version of this classic strain comes with a floral smell with citrusy undertones that will take old-school growers back to the old days.

