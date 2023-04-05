Apricot Auto | Fast Buds seeds
Product rating:
5.0(14)
About this product
GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420
Apricot Auto has proven to be a true representation of what modern autoflowers are. With yields reaching 550 g/m2 in 9-10 weeks and up to 26% THC, this Indica-dominant variety offers one the most unique terpene profile you’ll ever experience. As its name suggests, this variety offers a delicious aroma of fresh ripe apricot that tastes just like it smells. Expect a sweet and sour background with subtle hints of woody and citrusy terps and a powerful apricot marmalade-like aroma that packs a hard-hitting narcotic Indica effect. Apricot Auto’s effects will almost immediately boost your mood with a full-on stoney sensation from head to toe. You’ll experience a peaceful head high that pushes out any negative thoughts and replaces them with pure happiness; As the effect sets in and gets stronger and stronger, the corporal relaxation turns into a deeply narcotic couch-lock high that will glue you to the couch unable to move anytime soon.
Apricot Auto has proven to be a true representation of what modern autoflowers are. With yields reaching 550 g/m2 in 9-10 weeks and up to 26% THC, this Indica-dominant variety offers one the most unique terpene profile you’ll ever experience. As its name suggests, this variety offers a delicious aroma of fresh ripe apricot that tastes just like it smells. Expect a sweet and sour background with subtle hints of woody and citrusy terps and a powerful apricot marmalade-like aroma that packs a hard-hitting narcotic Indica effect. Apricot Auto’s effects will almost immediately boost your mood with a full-on stoney sensation from head to toe. You’ll experience a peaceful head high that pushes out any negative thoughts and replaces them with pure happiness; As the effect sets in and gets stronger and stronger, the corporal relaxation turns into a deeply narcotic couch-lock high that will glue you to the couch unable to move anytime soon.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420
Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile.
Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile.
Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022
Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022
Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto
Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022
Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.
Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile.
Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile.
Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022
Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022
Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto
Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022
Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.