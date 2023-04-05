GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Grow Your Own! Sweeten Up Your Day With Berry Delicious Blueberry Buds. Freshly-picked blueberry buds. A delicious blueberry muffin-like flavor that will take over the whole room! Anxiety-free high. Known for not triggering anxiety, a great choice for those who experience paranoia or related problems when smoking. Suited for beginners. Easy to grow, make sure you provide the basics and that’s it. Truly fruity. Tastes as it should, expect bold blueberry terps.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.