Easy to Grow, With Harmonious, Rich Strawberry Flavors & Top Shelf Potency.

Fiercely fruity. A strong flavor of sweet red berries and bubblegum that will leave your mouth tasting like a mouth-watering smoothie!

Fast and vigorous. This plant takes around 63 days and grows 130cm, perfect for growers who want big yields and a quick harvest.

Foolproof genetics. Performs well in all climates and super resistant, perfect for beginner growers.

Impressive appeal. Quality that can be seen from afar, the perfect bag-appeal for commercial growers.

A first-class revamp. Expect an overall upgrade, better flavors and structure, impressive yields.

The ideal genetic blend. Expect a well-balanced autoflower, just like the original old-school strain.

