Californian snow is the result of a crossing between a Cali’ Sativa and our very own autoflowering genetics. The result is a snow capped plant with a frosty main cola, 23% THC levels, and strong sweet and sour taste and fragrance. An easy going Sativa that’d be great for beginners.
Bud description
Frostbitten buds. These nugs will boast a rich green color that’ll be glazed in a thick layer of white crystals, showing it potency even before being smoked.
Smoke report
High as a mountain. A very heady euphoric high. Uplifting and vitalising, this strain is ideal for anyone looking to have great conversations at a social event or for some creative writing or drawing.
Plant Appearance
Staying true to her Sativa heritage, this plant will grow tall with a large internodal spacing. Growers could be looking at plants attaining 1.3m in height. She’ll develop a large main cola with some side branches, all densely frosty crystals, from the sugar leaves to the buds themselves.
Grow Tips
A manageable Sativa, but indoor growers will want to have around 2m in vertical space to accommodate this strain. Outdoors is where she’ll really shine, although you may want to invest in a few stakes to help support a bud encumbered plant. Other than her basic needs this plant is easy going and will be ready for harvest by week 9-10.
Taste
A smooth smoking Sativa that won’t scratch the throat and that’ll leave a mellow, yet present, sweet and sour taste on your palate reminding you of Sour Apples and candy. Like taking a bite out of a ripe green apple.
SPECS
Taste: Apple
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: sativa/indica
Genetics: USA, Californian autoflowering
Flowering: 8 weeks from germination
Harvest US: 14-19 oz per lamp 2-9oz/Plant
Harvest EU: 400-550 gr/m2 50-250 g/plant
Height US: 31 - 51 inches
Height EU: 80 - 130cm
THC: 23%
CBD: <1%
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/californian-snow
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics.
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!
