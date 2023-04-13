GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

One of The Most Unique Autoflowering Terpene Profiles We’ve Ever Created!

Super productive. Expect up to 550gr/m2 of super loud buds in just about 63 days.

Highly recommended for extracts. Makes for the most delicious extractions thanks to its potent and extremely loud aroma.

Perfect nighttime smoke. This strain provides a profound couch-lock effect, perfect for inducing sleep or just watching your favorite movies.

Easy to grow. Get top-shelf buds without much maintenance, just beware of the aroma that can be smelled from afar!

Better than ever! An upgraded version of this extremely pungent strain, the hard-hitting terps now insanely loud.

Show more