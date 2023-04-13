GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 One of The Most Unique Autoflowering Terpene Profiles We’ve Ever Created! Super productive. Expect up to 550gr/m2 of super loud buds in just about 63 days. Highly recommended for extracts. Makes for the most delicious extractions thanks to its potent and extremely loud aroma. Perfect nighttime smoke. This strain provides a profound couch-lock effect, perfect for inducing sleep or just watching your favorite movies. Easy to grow. Get top-shelf buds without much maintenance, just beware of the aroma that can be smelled from afar! Better than ever! An upgraded version of this extremely pungent strain, the hard-hitting terps now insanely loud.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.