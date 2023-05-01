GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Shines Bright Like a Diamond. Old but gold. The classic old-school variety now improved and in auto version. Super strong Sativa. Expect a potent head high thanks to the impressive 23% THC. Amongst the tallest autos. A remarkable autoflower that can grow up to 120cm! Super yields! Expect fantastic yields of up to 550gr/m2! Tropical cocktail. Offers a delicious taste of tropical cocktail with a pinch of pine and skunk, truly mouth-watering.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.