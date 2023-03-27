GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 The Smoothest Combination of Cookies ‘n Cream. Cream n’ cookies. The perfect recipe now in auto version. Short and discreet. An Indica hybrid leaning to the shorter side, this strain can grow up to 90cm, perfect for discreet outdoor grows. Creamy couch-lock. Enjoy an uplifting effect that will slowly turn into a relaxing couch-lock, perfect for chilling at home. Beautiful colors. Expect bright green buds with purple hues and reddish tones when flushing. Smoother than silk. A rich kush flavor with sweet cookie-like undertones make for the smoothest smoke you’ve experienced.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.