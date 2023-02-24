Get 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Description

Gelato has become a flag ship for quality flavor since its creation in California, and our Gelato Auto is no different. A well-structured stable plant with distinct ice cream flavors, making it a great choice for extractions. And with lab reports boasting up to 26% THC, Gelato is without a doubt the most powerful strain we’ve ever created.



Bud Appearance

Frosty, orange pistil covered buds. Boasting a vibrant green colour, with orangey golden frosty hairs, these buds will stick to your fingers with even just the lightest touch.



Smoke Report

An uplifting high, giggly and energetic. Great for the creative minds looking to overcome writer’s block. If you’re new to smoking you may want to be careful, having a crazy 26% THC this strain will be very potent and can leave some couchlocked, smoke lightly, enjoy the creamy tastes and let the creativity flow within you.



Plant Appearance

A rich green plant, that’s crystal covered leaves will sparkle under the sun or grow lights. A more Indica-like structure, quite stocky and with lots of compact buds. As it approaches the end of its cycle you’ll see it cover itself in orange pistils.



Grow Tips

As a more Indica structured plant, some light defoliation could be recommended as to help growth in the lower sections of the plant. A carbon filter is highly recommended, as she’s one of our smellier strains. Growers should also look to harvest around week 9 once they start to see the pistils turn slightly amber/orange. Her abundance in resin makes her a great choice for making oils or extractions. The flushing process should start approximately 10 days before the end of the cycle.



Flavor

A blend of earthy overtones subdued by sweet cookie flavorings, and zesty citrus touches makes the smoke sweet and smooth, hinting at undertones of Ice cream.



SPECS

Room: Indoor / Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Sativa 55% / Indica 45%

Genetics: Gelato Auto

Flowering: 9 weeks

Harvest: XL

Height US: up to 40 inches

Height EU: 70-100cm

THC: Very High - up to 26%

CBD: Low

Autoflowering: Yes

