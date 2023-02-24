Gelato Auto | Fast Buds seeds
About this product
Description
Gelato has become a flag ship for quality flavor since its creation in California, and our Gelato Auto is no different. A well-structured stable plant with distinct ice cream flavors, making it a great choice for extractions. And with lab reports boasting up to 26% THC, Gelato is without a doubt the most powerful strain we’ve ever created.
Bud Appearance
Frosty, orange pistil covered buds. Boasting a vibrant green colour, with orangey golden frosty hairs, these buds will stick to your fingers with even just the lightest touch.
Smoke Report
An uplifting high, giggly and energetic. Great for the creative minds looking to overcome writer’s block. If you’re new to smoking you may want to be careful, having a crazy 26% THC this strain will be very potent and can leave some couchlocked, smoke lightly, enjoy the creamy tastes and let the creativity flow within you.
Plant Appearance
A rich green plant, that’s crystal covered leaves will sparkle under the sun or grow lights. A more Indica-like structure, quite stocky and with lots of compact buds. As it approaches the end of its cycle you’ll see it cover itself in orange pistils.
Grow Tips
As a more Indica structured plant, some light defoliation could be recommended as to help growth in the lower sections of the plant. A carbon filter is highly recommended, as she’s one of our smellier strains. Growers should also look to harvest around week 9 once they start to see the pistils turn slightly amber/orange. Her abundance in resin makes her a great choice for making oils or extractions. The flushing process should start approximately 10 days before the end of the cycle.
Flavor
A blend of earthy overtones subdued by sweet cookie flavorings, and zesty citrus touches makes the smoke sweet and smooth, hinting at undertones of Ice cream.
SPECS
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Sativa 55% / Indica 45%
Genetics: Gelato Auto
Flowering: 9 weeks
Harvest: XL
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70-100cm
THC: Very High - up to 26%
CBD: Low
Autoflowering: Yes
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Thanks to the Fast Buds team who has been working day and night to create the best autoflowering strains on the market, our hard work was paying off. In 2019 our Blackberry Auto took 1st place at the Autoflower Cup in Oregon, USA.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile.
Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile.
Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022
Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022
Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto
Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022
Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.
