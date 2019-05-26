DESCRIPTION



This strain receives its name from the trichomes, that “glue up” the scissors when manicuring this baby. GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is a potent hybrid strain that delivers heavy-handed euphoria and relaxation, leaving you feeling “glued” to the couch. Its chunky, resin-covered buds fill the room with pine and sour aromas inherited from its parent strains.



This strain has a great history behind it. From its beginning, GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 was created by Joesy Whales and Mardogg. It won the 2014 SoCal and the Michigan HighTimes Best Hybrid so, since then, it has been considered one of the best hybrid strains you can grow. We had the opportunity of triying the GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) #4 and we were very impressed with that strain; so, after getting the original clone of this awesome strain in a californian event, we couldn’t resist to begin the research to incorporate it to our aufoflower catalog. We used a clon of this champion and, on its basis, we have created our GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) Autoflowering. The result is an outstanding strain that can reach the 24% THC level.



Taste



This variety has a trong taste of pine, with a citric aroma which will let a nice fruity taste in your mouth. It also has chemical nuances as well as a diesel fragrance.



Effect



GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) is one of our strongest strains and it’s fully loaded with trichomes, so its effect leaves nothing to be desired: a very cheerful and pleasant high, extremely positive. As this is a mix between sativa and indica, it’s perfect for those who are looking for relaxation as well as euphoric sensations and heavy feelings. The effects increase progressively, culminating in an cerebral stroke.



Growing



The cultivation of this variety is very simple, does not require special care, but if you treat her well, she will reward you with her incredible production, which is not the greatest but it is one of the best quality. It produces so much resin that you won’t know where to cut first!



The most important thing is not to stress her, so she can develop her full potential. We recommend using pots up to 11-13 gallons (40-50 liters) to make the most of outdoor growing. For indoors, it would be best to use bulbs of 600 - 1000 watts per m2 with the possibility to grow up to 16 plants in this space.



It develops very well both indoors, outdoors, such as "Green house". And time to harvest this wonder is only 2 and a half months.



Most individuals show dense and resinous buds, loaded with big and sticky trichomes. In the flowering season, it gives off a pleasant aroma of sour lemon, pine and fuel.



Medical



Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma



SPECS



Taste:

Pine

Room: Indoor | Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: sativa indica autoflowering

Genetics: GG (f.k.a. Gorilla Glue) autoflowering

Flowering: 8-9 week from germination

Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light

Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant

Height US: up to 40 inches

Height EU: 60-100cm

THC: Very high

CBD: 0.8%

Autoflowering: Yes



Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/gorilla-glue



