Get 15% OFF with the code LFL420

GG4 Sherbet FF

Potent, resilient, and easy-to-grow fast flowering monster.



Tech Specs:

Taste: Sweet, Fruity, Hazelnut

THC: Up to 27%

CBD: < 1%

Harvest EU Indoor: 450 – 600 gr/m2

Harvest US Indoor: 1.5 – 2 oz/ft2

Harvest EU Outdoor: 400 – 600 gr/plant

Harvest US Outdoor: 14 – 21 oz/plant

Size: XL

Height: Up to 200cm

Height US: 70 – 80 inches

Flowering: 7 weeks

Room: Indoor/Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Sativa 70%/Indica 30%

Genetics: Gorilla Glue x Orange Sherbet Auto

Autoflowering: no



• Monkey smell, monkey want. Delicious sherbet terps that’ll make everyone jealous.

• Smells hard, hits harder. 27% THC that’ll hypnotize your taste buds.

• Extremely resistant. Ideal for those looking for potent, resilient, and easy-to- grow strains.

• Top-shelf terps. Loads of sweet fruity terps make for the most delicious hash and extracts.

• An Indica delight. Potent body relaxation with a huge smile from ear to ear.

Bred from extremely potent and flavorful Gorilla Glue and Orange Sherbet genetics, GG4 Sherbet FF (Fast Flowering) takes all the best traits to the next level, offering a high-yielding strain that can produce up to 600 g/m2 in a 7-week flowering time. This super resilient Indica-leaning hybrid thrives indoors and outdoors, and in all types of climates while producing mouth-watering sweet, fruity, spicy and earthy terps that translate into a delicious sugary hazelnut aroma. With up to 27% THC, expect an extremely relaxing and overall happy effect that’ll leave you with a huge smile from ear to ear. It’s the perfect strain for growers of all levels of experience seeking low-maintenance yet highly productive photoperiod varieties that deliver quality and quantity without extra effort.

Bud Description

GG4 Sherbet FF grows chunky buds with long dark orange hairs and spade- shaped calyxes that get encrusted with trichomes by harvest time, giving them a gorgeous silvery-white appearance.

This feminized photoperiod strain shows off insane amounts of resin that reeks of a delicious mix of sweet fruits and musky earth with a strong citrus background that’ll make your mouth water as soon as you start grinding the buds. It’s an outstanding strain for hash and extracts as it will deliver copious amounts of top- quality resin.

Smoke Reports

This Indica-leaning hybrid offers a deeply relaxing body that boosts your mood and incites happiness. Expect a nice joyful high that starts with a slightly euphoric feeling that boosts your mood yet still very peaceful in nature. Soon enough, the deeply relaxing body high takes place, leaving you in a long-lasting ‘couch- friendly’ (rather than ‘couch-locky’) effect, leaving you with a cozy, overall happy feeling all day long. GG4 Sherbet FF is a great choice for an everyday strain as its long-lasting high will always put you in the right mood while getting rid of stress and anxiety along the way.

Plant Appearance

This medium-sized photoperiod can reach up to 200 cm in height and yields up to 650 g/m2 while developing that typical hybrid structure. GG4 Sherbet FF grows with a stocky, bushy appearance, developing one sturdy main cola and fat side branches that support huge yields without much effort. This super-fast variety produces distinctive light-green buds with a high bud-to-leaf ratio, making your trimming sessions a breeze. It’s a top-notch resin producer that doesn’t need much maintenance and will thrive in almost every climate, rewarding growers of all levels with extremely flavorful resin that makes for outstanding hash end extracts.

Grow Tips

This is a super fast feminized photoperiod version that takes approximately 7 weeks to flower with a 5-week vegetation cycle,, this means you can have faster harvests by shortening the veg cycle or have a longer veg cycle for bigger yields. Despite the compact structure, GG4 Sherbet FF (Fast Flowering) grows up to 200 cm tall so make sure to have enough vertical space as you don’t want to deal with problems right before harvest time.

For those with limited space, it’s highly recommended to tie down the branches; Doing this will not only help control final height but also allow light to reach the lower branches, resulting in even fatter flowers.

Flavor

GG4 Sherbet FF offers an elaborate mix of sweet, fruity, and earthy flavorings that come hand-in-hand with subtle hints of creamy hazelnut, spicy and musky earth. Upon exhale, expect a musky, nutty taste with a powerful mix of spicy and earthy terps that smoothes out the smoke and tastes just like a creamy, weed-infused hazelnut spread. As you exhale, the creamy flavors reveal sharp citrusy tastes that overwhelm your taste buds and leave your mouth and the whole room with a pungent sweet and sour smell.

Show more