Gorilla Cookies FF | Fast Buds Fastflowering seeds
About this product
Gorilla Cookies FF
The Stickiest Cookies in the Game.
Tech Specs:
Taste: Cookie, Earthy, Kushy
THC: Up to 29%
CBD: < 1%
Harvest EU Indoor: 500 – 650 gr/m2
Harvest US Indoor: 1.6 – 2.1 oz/ft2
Harvest EU Outdoor: 350 – 650 gr/plant
Harvest US Outdoor: 12 – 23 oz/plant
Size: XL
Height: Up to 250cm
Height US: 90 – 100 inches
Flowering: 7 weeks
Room: Indoor/Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Sativa 55%/Indica 45%
Genetics: (GSC x GG#4) x Gorilla Cookies Auto
Autoflowering: no
• Power to the grower. Have full control over your plant and unleash its full potential.
• Whopping 29% THC! You’ve never smoked anything like it.
• Extremely resistant. Ideal for those looking for potent, resilient, and easy-to- grow strains.
• Top-shelf terps. Take your extracts to a whole new level. • A massive producer. Expect up to 650 g/m2!
Bred from hand-picked Girl Scout Cookies and Gorilla Glue #4 genetics in combination with our famous Gorilla Cookies Auto, this variety takes all the best traits from its parents to the next level. This wonderfully balanced hybrid thrives indoors and outdoors, and in all types of climates while being super resilient to bugs and pests. It’s a massive yielder that offers growers of all levels yields of up to 650 g/m2 of top-shelf bud that does not disappoint in any way. Being one of the most powerful versions of these genetics, Gorilla Cookies FF (Fast Flowering) boasts a whopping 29% THC that translates into loads of resin and flavorful terps that make for the best extractions ever. This is the perfect choice for hash-makers looking for hard-hitting strains that produce exceptional flavors and aromas.
Bud Description
Gorilla Cookies FF grows extremely resinous, dense buds with gorgeous dark and light green hues complemented beautifully by the bright orange hairs, giving them that top-shelf appearance that every grower seeks. This feminized photoperiod strain shows off insane amounts of resin that gives literal meaning to the old saying ‘you eat with your eyes’ and reeks of a delicious mix of sweet fruits and cookie dough with a strong earthy background that’ll make your mouth water as soon as you start grinding the buds.
Smoke Reports
This perfectly balanced hybrid offers an intense euphoric effect that’ll stamp a huge smile on your face and have you giggling at anything and anyone. As you continue to smoke, the energizing effect slowly transforms into a potent body relaxation that lasts for hours on end and will have you deeply relaxed no matter where you are. A must for avid consumers looking for the most potent strains out there, with 29% THC, Gorilla Cookies FF guarantees nothing short of a sensory overload.
Plant Appearance
Being a photoperiod, Gorilla Cookies FF allows you to control its height but can grow up to 2.5 meters tall with a robust and bushy structure that shows its mixed heritage. This variety develops a thick main cola with multiple fat side branches that can withstand the 650 g/m2 yields with no effort at all. It’s one of our tallest and highest-yielders and will surprise you with its easiness to grow and win you over with the top-notch resin quality that reeks of sweet cookie dough and gas. Grow Tips
This is a super fast feminized photoperiod version that takes approximately 7 weeks to flower with a 5-week vegetation cycle,, this means you can have faster harvests by shortening the veg cycle or have a longer veg cycle for bigger yields. Despite the compact appearance, Gorilla Cookies FF (Fast Flowering) grows pretty tall so make sure to have enough vertical space as you don’t want to encounter problems during the last few weeks of your grow cycle. It’s highly recommended to LST this strain as it will not only allow better airflow between the buds but also allow light to reach the lower branches, helping you prevent mold and get even better yields.
Flavor
Gorilla Cookies FF offers an intense, elaborate mix of sweet, kushy, and earthy flavorings that come hand-in-hand with subtle hints of fruit, citrus, and diesel. Upon exhale, expect a spicy, nutty cookie dough taste with a heavy earthy background that rounds up the smoke and smoothes it out. As you exhale, the flavors open up and give place to herbal and more citrusy nuances that are just as delicious and will keep you coming back for more.
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile.
Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile.
Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022
Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022
Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto
Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022
Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.
