Guava Auto™ Tastes like a hybrid between strawberry and pear. Up to 28% THC! Potency personified. Super yields, super fast. Up to 550 gr/m2 in 8-9 weeks! Perfect for extractors. Ideal resin quality and flavor for hash-makers. Versatile growth. Extremely resistant to mold and pests, ideal for outdoors. Thrives with basic maintenance. Minimal care yields maximum reward.
Fast Buds seed bank With over 12 years of experience, Fast Buds is a leading cannabis seed bank that specializes in producing top-quality autoflowering cannabis strains. Fast Buds quickly made a name for itself in the cannabis seed industry, becoming recognized as the first company to bring American genetics in autoflower form. Notably, our latest innovations have been breaking worldwide THC level records for autoflowering strains, further solidifying our reputation for excellence. We've been active participants in the most important cannabis cups and events worldwide, garnering attention and numerous awards. Fast Buds has proudly won the most prestigious autoflower awards at international events, including the Autoflower World Cup, American Autoflower Cup, POTY, Autoflower Cannabis Cup, and many more.