GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Big Yields, Amazing Flavors and High Potency in Memory of a Legend! High-grade resin. The amount and quality of resin combined with the strong terp profile makes it a perfect choice for picky hash heads. Multiple award-winning. In honor of the famous activist, our upgraded version of the prized genetics. Effectively short and compact. Despite her Sativa background, this plant grows around 90cm while producing 500gr/m2 in just 63 days. Bold flavors. Offers a savory-sweet taste that expresses the whole spectrum of floral and fruity terpenes. Peaceful and pleasant high. Provides a relaxing effect while also keeping you centered, a perfect smoke for beginners, or those with a low tolerance.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.