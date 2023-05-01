GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Big Yields, Amazing Flavors and High Potency in Memory of a Legend!

High-grade resin. The amount and quality of resin combined with the strong terp profile makes it a perfect choice for picky hash heads.

Multiple award-winning. In honor of the famous activist, our upgraded version of the prized genetics.

Effectively short and compact. Despite her Sativa background, this plant grows around 90cm while producing 500gr/m2 in just 63 days.

Bold flavors. Offers a savory-sweet taste that expresses the whole spectrum of floral and fruity terpenes.

Peaceful and pleasant high. Provides a relaxing effect while also keeping you centered, a perfect smoke for beginners, or those with a low tolerance.

