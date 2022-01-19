About this product
Award Winner: 2nd Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas
DESCRIPTION
A certain amount of courage was required when we undertook the task of crossing the legendary strain LSD. But we challenged ourselves and weren't disappointed when we were rewarded with one of the most snowy, beautiful strains that will effortlessly and instantly slam you hard with its tremendous strength.
Taste
It has an odor of paint and wood varnish, so we strongly recommend the use of carbon filters. During flowering it exudes a pleasant sour-earthy aroma, which is a testament to the quality and strength of the finished product that will be savored by even the most experienced of smokers.
Effect
Although the effect could be called a classic powerful body stone, LSD-25, of course, also has a psychedelic effect that is manifested as active creativity - you are overflowing with ideas and inspiration. If you smoke it heavily, you will notice some visual effects. Don't forget to cure the buds a little, which will open some new dimensions to this strain. The effect of smoking is so long lasting and powerful that you can easily over-smoke it, even if you have a very high tolerance to THC (which is a rare occurrence with autoflowering strains).
Growing
LSD-25 is a straightforward strain that's so easy to grow, we can safely recommend it to first time growers. She'll forgive your mistakes and clumsiness while you learn. Incredibly vigorous genetically, she will withstand pH swings, interruptions in light, excessively high and low temperatures, and haphazard feeding schedules. There's only one thing about LSD-25 that we would like to warn you about: this strain is a real water gulper, so don't forget to water it regularly. It demonstrates great growth characteristics in all methods of cultivation: coco, hydro, aero, and others. Plants reach 70 to 120 cm in height (2.2 – 4 ft) and are bulky, but feel free to train them and bend their compact branches as needed. This is a real champion that's fast from start to finish - from the appearance of the first pair of leaves to harvest, which represents a period of just 8 weeks. Like all the strains in our catalog, LSD-25 is good for cultivation outdoors, in greenhouses, and indoors. She steadfastly endures adverse soil conditions and high humidity, in which any other hybrid would fall victim to mildew.
We should also mention the colors and shades that mature plants will exhibit. During the stage when the buds build up mass, the calyxes acquire a deep purple shade with black splotches. Just before harvest the super-dense buds look like black holes. This strain is not only the most bright and beautiful specimen in our catalog, but has also consistently earned top marks when rated by a large amount of individual growers throughout the world. It's truly an aesthetically delightful sight when, during the final days of flowering, purple buds glisten with white crystals and black resin, in which the THC content rolls on up to 21-23%. LSD-25 is ideal for making hashish and is commonly used as a remedy for insomnia and gastrointestinal disorders.
Without any doubt, this strain is our entire team's favorite and we are sure it will become your favorite as well.
Medical
Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma
SPECS
Taste: Diesel
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: mostly indica
Genetics: LSD autoflowering
Flowering: 8-9 weeks from germination
Harvest US: up to 1.1 pounds per light
Harvest EU: 450-500 g/m2 50-250 g/plant
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70 - 120 cm
THC: Very high
CBD: 1.1%
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/lsd-25
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Genetics
In a world of constant progress, here at Fast Buds, we understand it’s important to evolve with the world that is going faster and faster everyday. For this reason we have dedicated over 10 years of hard work on perfecting and refining our autoflowering genetics. After a decade of focusing on producing the highest quality, we believe we’ve created the new standard in autoflowering genetics.
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!
