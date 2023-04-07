GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 The World Renowned Mouth-Watering Mimosa Now in Auto Version! Legendary flowers. A remarkable terpene profile that makes for the best extractions. Astounding 24% THC! A spot-on combination of the two legendary strains. Ferociously fruity. Delicious fruity terpenes that will leave your mouth watering. First-class autoflower. Impressive genetics that reach up to 130cm and yield 550gr/m2 in 63 days. Perfectly balanced. A handcrafted high suited for both day and nighttime use.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.