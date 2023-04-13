Moby Dick Auto | Fast Buds seeds
About this product
Original Moby Dick Auto is a world-renowned Sativa-dominant giant created from two of the most popular strains ever, the White Widow and Haze cannabis strains which are known for the huge delicious aroma, huge size and yields; It’s an extremely easy-to-grow variety highly recommended for growers of all levels seeking for maximum yields with minimum effort as this strain grows up to 150cm and yields up to 650 g/m2 in 10 weeks without extra maintenance. Thanks to its 23% THC, this marvelous hybrid is all about happiness as it will melt your worries away while boosting your mood, leaving you with a big fat smile on your face and ready to get things done as soon as you take the first hit, making it an excellent choice for social scenarios and busy workdays. The Sativa effect comes hand-in-hand with a mix of lemony, piney, and woody terpenes that translate into that classic aroma every stoner loves.
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile.
Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile.
Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022
Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022
Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto
Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022
Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.
