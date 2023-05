GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Incredibly Resilient and Low Maintenance Indica Dominant Delight.

Insanely resilient. Superbly resistant to harsh climates and easy to grow, ideal for beginner growers.

Potent knockout effect. A strong high as soon as you hit the joint, a must for consumers looking for a good couch-lock high.

Compact high-yielder. Thanks to her Indica lineage, this strain grows perfectly compact while producing up to 600gr/m2, a great choice for stealth growers.

Intense flavors. Reeks of a savory mix of peppers, spice, and a mild fruitiness that tastes exactly how she smells.

Rock-solid resin producer. Super frosty buds with calyxes buried in trichomes, a must for hash makers!

An upgrade from the original. All the traits that made this strain popular, now refined. Expect the best.

