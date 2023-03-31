Get 15% OFF with the code

Orange Sherbet FF

Super Sour, Orange Flavored Terp Monster.

Tech Specs:

Taste: Orange, Sweet, Sour, Creamy

THC: Up to 26%

CBD: < 1%

Harvest EU Indoor: 500 – 650 gr/m2

Harvest US Indoor: 1.6 – 2.1 oz/ft2

Harvest EU Outdoor: 400 – 600 gr/plant

Harvest US Outdoor: 14 – 21 oz/plant

Size: XL

Height: Up to 250cm

Height US: 90 – 100 inches

Flowering: 7 weeks

Room: Indoor/Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Sativa 50%/Indica 50%

Genetics: Tangie x Orange Sherbet Auto

Autoflowering: no



• Freshness in every hit. Citrus terps refresh your mind and body.

• Smells hard, hits harder. 26% THC that’ll blow your taste buds off.

• The best of both worlds. Perfectly balanced effect, the ideal all-day strain.

• Extremely resilient. Top-shelf harvests with minimal maintenance!

• Sour citrus terps. Loads of orange terps make for the most delicious hash and extracts.

Orange Sherbet FF (Fast Flowering) is a finely balanced hybrid that produces some of the tastiest orange-flavored weed out there, making it an excellent choice for top-notch extractions. With up to 26% THC, this citrus terps powerhouse matches its wonderful taste with potency, offering a long-lasting uplifting high that puts you in the right mindset to chill and have a good time. It’s the ideal strain for growers with all levels of experience, especially beginners looking to get their hands on low-maintenance yet highly productive photoperiod varieties that deliver in both quality and quantity as fast as possible and without extra effort.

Bud Description

This superfast feminized photoperiod strain grows light, almost neon-green colored buds with fat calyxes that get encrusted with trichomes by harvest time, giving them a fluffy, silvery-white appearance. Orange Sherbet FF flowers reek of a very distinct mix of citrus that can be described as a tangerine and orange smoothie with a very sharp and sour background that hypnotizes your nostrils as soon as you take the first whiff.

Smoke Reports

Despite its 26% THC, Orange Sherbet FF offers a joyful high that’s very calm and relaxing in nature. The effect starts as a slightly euphoric head rush that comes hand-in-hand with a relaxing body buzz, leaving you in a focused, peaceful, and overall happy state of mind. It’s the perfect everyday, all-day strain as its long- lasting high will always put you in the right mood without fail while getting rid of muscle pain, stress, and anxiety along the way.

Plant Appearance

This is a medium/tall-sized hybrid that grows up to 150cm and yields up to 650 g/m2 while developing that typical hybrid structure. Orange Sherbet FF grows fast and flowers faster, growing super dense buds with a distinctive mint-green color and a high bud-to-leaf ratio, making your trimming sessions a breeze. It’s a well-rounded variety that doesn’t need much maintenance and will thrive in almost every climate, rewarding growers of all levels with extremely resinous orange-tasting buds.

Grow Tips

This is a super fast feminized photoperiod version that takes approximately 7 weeks to flower with a 5-week vegetation cycle, this means you can have faster harvests by shortening the veg cycle or have a longer veg cycle for bigger yields. This resin powerhouse produces loads of resin on the buds and surrounding foliage so make sure to have the trim bins ready by harvest time as the delicious citrusy terps make for excellent hash and extracts.

For those with limited spaces, we highly recommend tying down the branches to help control final height as the Orange Sherbet FF (Fast Flowering) grows super fast and can overgrow your grow space in the blink of an eye.

Flavor

Orange Sherbet FF has a taste of a fresh cocktail of orange juice and sour tangerine sherbet. Expect a very distinctive taste of sweet citrus mixed with prominent touches of pine and musky earth that tastes exactly like a mouth- watering tropical fruit drink, leaving you with a strong fruit smoothie flavor in your mouth and the whole room.

