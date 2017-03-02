About this product
Our Pineapple Express is a perfect combination of sensations and flavors, comparable to a fine Brandy or a handmade sports car, It's a marijuana variety created for those who love pleasure and know how to savor every fine morsel of life. Tasty and exemplary overall, this is without a doubt, one of our best autoflowering strains. It's a hybrid formed from an ideal combination of genetics with fruity flavors.
Taste
Pineapple Express offers a mixture of unforgettable aromas: ripe fruit, tropical and sweet, very sweet pineapple; sensations that will lead you to discover pleasures like sex. Pineapple Express is for those who have hedonistic palates - those who like to indulge in a delicious desert and sweet liquor with attractive companions in a luxurious restaurant.
Effect
Thanks to its high THC levels and the pleasurable effects induced by its aroma, this variety is a fantastic aphrodisiac, able to stimulate the sexual appetite and heat up the coldest, most frigid room with hot sex energy in a matter of moments. Its smoke is pleasant with a deep juicy pineapple flavor. It reduces anxiety, increases happiness and produces a sensation of weightlessness, the high is like foreplay - a soft entrance that after five minutes leaves you free of rational thoughts and totally uninhibited. All you'll be left with is pure instinct and a deep need to offer up your desires to the heat of the moment.
Growing
Pineapple Express is a feminized and autoflowering strain that can grow large. It's a great Sativa Indica hybrid and the autoflowering genetics are superb, resulting in extremely rapid flowering times. For this reason, its name contains the word “Express”. While growing this plant you'll get the impression that you're in a tropical party full of happiness and sweet lusciousness. A more pronounced effect is apparent in cold countries where the plant floods the cultivation room with exotic and tropical aromas. The intense pineapple smell entices one to take special care of it during the entire harvest, like if you were preparing a tasty gourmet cake. Its cultivation is simple, pleasant, and very fast, since it will be completely mature within 60 days, and can yield 300 grams per plant (10 oz) when conditions are favorable. It is quite a large autoflowering variety, and can reach a height of 140 cm (55 inches). For this reason we recommend 10 liter pots (3 gallons). Plus, it's fine for novice growers since it only needs special attention with regards to pH and light, but you should judge the plant by its results - it's worth it! This strain does well with added fertilizers except for nitrogen, which you should use in moderation. This plant can surprise one with its distinctive characteristics. It seems like a pineapple, not only due to its aroma, but because while growing it develops a profusion of cones and robust dark green leaves. After the first week of flowering it starts to build up a coating of resin that, by the end of flowering (which lasts about 54 days), will cover the entire plant.
We have indeed achieved a strain with abundant resin that has an explosively potent composition: 20% THC and 0.9% of CBD. This means a phenomenal experience is assured.
Medical
Glaucoma, Nausea, Epilepsy, Multiple Sclerosis, Back pain, PMS, Arthritis, Herpes, Rheumatism, Sickle Cell, Expectorant, Stress, Migraines, AIDS, Tumors, Asthma
SPECS
Taste:Pineapple
Room: Indoor | Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: sativa/indica
Genetics: Pineapple Express autoflowering
Flowering: 9 weeks from germination
Harvest US: up to 1.3 pounds per light
Harvest EU: 400-600 g/m2 50-300 g/plant
Height US: up to 55 inches
Height EU: 90 - 140cm
THC: Very high
CBD: 0.9%
Autoflowering: Yes
Catalog: https://2fast4buds.com/seeds/pineapple-express
About this strain
Pineapple Express is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Trainwreck with Hawaiian. While this strain rose to fame on the silver screen in 2008 amidst the release of Pineapple Express, it is a real strain that you can find on the shelves of dispensaries across the country. Since then, this strain has become a favorite in the hearts and minds of cannabis lovers. Pineapple Express produces long-lasting energetic effects that you can feel right away. Pineapple Express is 18% THC and may make you feel buzzy, alert, and creative. The best time to smoke Pineapple Express is in the morning, afternoon, or early evening hours. In terms of flavor, this strain packs a punch to your pallet with bright citrus notes infused with pineapple and earthy pine, thanks to the terpenes of caryophyllene, limonene, and pinene. Medical marijuana patients choose Pineapple Express to relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and fatigue. According to growers, this strain will flower into dense curly buds with dark green foliage and firey amber hairs. The average price per gram of Pineapple Express is $20.
Pineapple Express effects
About this brand
Over the years, Fast Buds team have been working hard to create our top shelf strains, and all the hard work has been paying off. We’ve had the opportunity to compete in cannabis cups all over the world, from the USA to South America. We can now say we have award winning autoflowering genetics, having won several cups internationally.
From the beginning of our inception, our team has expanded to a large multi-cultural group of professionals, all with a great passion for contributing the best of the best to the cannabis community. With team players from all over the world including the USA, United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, Italy, Chile, and Russia.
Represented around the globe, Fast Buds is continuously advancing and growing, and one day we hope to be available to everyone with a love for growing. Enjoy growing faster with Fast Buds!