Knockout Potent Punch that will Leave You Thirsty for More! A big plant with even bigger yields. Expect a monster autoflower with yields that reach up to 600gr/m2. Terpene excellency. A distinctive terpene profile highly sought-after by extractors. Top-shelf genetics. One of the most popular strains in Cali dispensaries now improved and in Auto version! An Indispensable Indica. A potent Indica with a slightly Sativa edge, perfect for everyday use. With 24% THC, the only punch you wanna take. A potent effect that’ll give you a one-two punch to the mind and body
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.