Cali’s Super-Hit StrawNana, Now Our Most Potent Autoflower of the Year. A terrific 27% THC. One of the most potent autoflowers of 2022! Supersized yields. Outstanding production that can reach up to 600gr/m2. Strawberry Banana Smoothie. Bold strawnana terps make for the most mouth-watering extracts. One of the biggest autos out there. Impeccably selected genes results in an autoflower that grows around 150cm. A different taste in every puff. Expect strawberry and banana flavors with sweet, earthy and bubblegum undertones that will keep you guessing!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.