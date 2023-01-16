Get 15% OFF with the code LFL420

Description

A true delight with delicious aroma and a stunning 26% THC. This eye candy of a cultivar boasts unique colors and reeks of red berries and cookie dough that will leave your mouth watering. This Indica-dominant super-producer will be completely mature in around 9 weeks and can yield up to 550gr/m2 of chunky and dense light green flowers with pink, purple, and red highlights, contrasted by long orange pistils, giving this strain the ultimate bag appeal, perfect for commercial growers. A fantastic choice for those seeking a well-rounded relaxing effect with a fruity punch to it, the effects will leave you centered and focused without making you too sleepy or sedated. She performs well indoors and outdoors and is very resistant to all elements, making her a great choice for outdoor growers who will benefit from the bigger yields and colorful buds. An absolute dream of a strain for extractors and hash-makers especially, given the insane amount of trichomes she produces.



Bud Description

Strawberry Pie Auto grows charming green and pinkish buds covered in trichomes from head to toe with thin and long light orange hairs. It has light purple, red and yellow leaves coming out of the buds, making her a truly exceptional and attractive cultivar.



Smoke Report

The effects will be those of a really well-rounded Indica. It won’t leave you too sedated or couchlocked, but will lightly relax your body while also leaving you with a feeling of being centered and alert. A great afternoon or night time smoke, for those days when you need to have a peaceful time alone, perfect for reading a book or watching a movie.



Plant Appearance

Even though it can grow up to 1m, this cultivar stays very compact while delivering up to 550gr/m2. It grows one tall main cola with large thick fan leaves, typical of Indica strains, and very symmetrical side branches that are enveloped in beautiful buds from top to bottom. The buds can develop reddish tones, flurried with pink and purple while packing frost like crazy, she will be completely covered in strawberry scented trichomes by harvesting time.



Grow Tips

An easy to grow strain suited for pros and beginning growers. She will grow compact and bushy so it’s recommended to perform a little bit of LST and/or some light defoliation to allow the buds to get more airflow and light, encouraging them to develop to their full potential. She prefers light feedings compared to others, and ensure to always maintain appropriate pH levels to not risk growth. To really make her colors and flavor stand out, be sure to flush during the final weeks before harvest. When growing outdoors, we recommend using at least 3 gallon pots or bigger so you get the most out of her and also allow more space to train her.



Flavor

A flavorful combination that smells like a skunky strawberry candy. It is a very complex mix of fruity, cookie dough, and cream with a pinch of fuel that will draw attention anywhere.



This tasty combination will have a very sweet flavor of red berries and gas on the inhale that will slowly turn into a more doughy-like flavor of cinnamon, pine, and herbs on the exhale.



SPECS



Room: Indoor / Outdoor

Gender: Feminized

Genes: Mostly Indica

Genetics: Strawberry Pie Auto

Flowering: 8-9 weeks seed to harvest

Harvest: 400-550gr/m2

Height: 60-100cm

THC: Up to 26%

CBD: Very Low

Autoflowering: Yes

