GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Quick Service-High Route. Hit you like a freight train. A potent high that will leave you feeling good all day long. Super yields. This strain grows up to 120cm and yields 550gr/m2 in just 63 days! Perfectly balanced. Especially bred to develop the best of Indica and Sativa traits. Suited for everyone. Top-quality buds without much maintenance or extra attention. The good old days. An upgraded fast flowering version of the classic, bred to perfection.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Buy auto flowering cannabis seeds with a discount! GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 Fast Buds seed bank
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.