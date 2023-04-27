GET 15% OFF with the code LFL420 So Sticky Your Fingers will be Glued Together! Perfect for concentrates. An insane amount of resin makes it ideal for those seeking after the highest yields in plant extractions. Super yielding auto. This strain can produce up to 550gr/m2 in 70 days! Amongst the strongest of 2022! A ridiculously potent autoflower with 26% THC. Ideal terps for a sweet tooth. A delicious sweet vanilla taste that leaves your mouth-watering. Perfectly balanced. A well-balanced effect suited for both day and nighttime use.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile. Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile. Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022 Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022 Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022 Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.