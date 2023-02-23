Zkittlez Auto | Fast Buds seeds
Product rating:
5.0(6)
About this product
Description
Zkittlez Auto is one of our most popular strains to date and understandably so, with it’s top notch stability, perfectly compact structure, up to 23% THC and candy sweet flavor. This indica dominant hybrid fills the room with its overpowering scent and develops colas with american football sized buds, which once harvested and cured, will provide the user with a nice and balanced cerebral and body stone without any intense couchlock.
Bud description
Candy-hard, frost covered buds. Zkittlez Auto produces large nugs which display various shades of green and pops of orange with the occasional subtle blue and purple tones. A nice long cure will really bring out the top shelf quality by intensifying it’s complex fruity terps, on par to its bagged-candy counterpart.
Smoke report
Starting out with a quick and pleasant head high then gradually leading into a relaxing body stone which will last around 3 hours, makes this strain great for an afternoon or night time smoke. It’s not an overwhelming indica high, but will leave users serene and anxiety free. Great for novice consumers and long time stoners.
Plant Appearance
Zkittlez is perfectly compact, growing no higher than 1m in height, Zkittlez Auto develops multiple dense bud sites, a large main cola rocketing up vertically and a few lateral side branches. In late flowering, expect large, stacked colas, dripping in resin. As one of our bigger producers, growers could be looking at around 450-500g/m2 in ideal conditions. Good internodal spacing, and highly resistant. A great choice for beginners and for advanced growerswho want to adventure into plant training.
Grow Tips
As one of our larger producers, growers may want to use some support to help her withstand the weight of her own buds. A sturdy strain that will respond nicely to LST and other light training methods that will produce multiple hefty colas to develop throughout the plant. Zkittlez Auto tends to take a lot of nutrients, so make sure you have high quality nutes on hand to satisfy her hunger.
Flavor
Sugary candy and berry flavors are the main notes of Zkittlez Auto, accompanied by tastes of mango and grapefruit with subtle, chocolate-like earthy undertones. Curing this strain for at least 2 weeks is obligatory if you really want to taste the rainbow.
SPECS
Taste: Fruit
Room: Indoor / Outdoor
Gender: Feminized
Genes: Mostly Indica
Genetics: Zkittlez Autoflowering
Flowering: 9-10 weeks
Harvest: XXL
Height US: up to 40 inches
Height EU: 70-100 cm
THC: 23%
CBD: Very Low
Autoflowering: Yes
About this brand
Fast Buds Autoflowering Cannabis Seeds
Thanks to the Fast Buds team who has been working day and night to create the best autoflowering strains on the market, our hard work was paying off. In 2019 our Blackberry Auto took 1st place at the Autoflower Cup in Oregon, USA.
Overall, since 2016 we have won over 20 different prizes and awards in different cannabis events internationally, including:
Copa Secreta - 2015, Chile.
Copa Canábica Litoral de los Poetas - 2016, 2017, 2018 Chile.
Best Seedbank - India/Sativa Trade 2022
Best Autoflower - Cosecha Cup 2022
Best Sativa Strain - Autoflowering World Cup 2022 for Gorilla Punch Auto
Best Autoflowering Seed Bank - Growdiaries Poty Cup 2022
Before realizing it, we were stocked in +1000 shops in more than 35 countries and our strains were still winning lots of awards in international cannabis fairs, rapidly becoming the most talked-about autoflower seed bank in the world.
