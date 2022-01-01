A full spectrum, strain-specific formula offering high THC potency for the discerning cannabis consumer. Indica Full Spectrum GGZ has a rich cannabis-derived terpene profile with flavour notes of spices, florals, and hops. Based on the GG #4 and Zktlz strains, it has a high potency THC range. Our oils NEVER contain fillers or cutting agents PG, VG, MCT or vitamin E acetate. Our discreet and intuitive proprietary design is made of premium materials such as stainless steel, glass and soft-touch finish. A premium experience at a great price.