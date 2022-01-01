Feather 510 thread compatible rechargeable battery and USB charger. Compact in size, inhalation activated (no buttons mean no worries), and LED warning light to let you know when it’s time to recharge. Feather batteries are compatible with other 510 cartridges, but work optimally with your Feather 510 cartridge to heat oil and terpenes to that just-right temperature range of 350-460oF maintaining the best flavour from beginning to end. Our discreet and intuitive proprietary design is made of premium materials such as stainless steel, glass and soft-touch finish.